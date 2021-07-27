KP govt finalizes monitoring system to ensure timely completion of uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has finalized a strategy for tracking and monitoring important development projects to ensure transparency, quality work and timely completion as per vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The Planning and Development Department has issued order to the authorities concerned to expedite work on important development projects.

After the approval of Planning and Development Department, special monitoring will be carried out to check the progress and pace of work on development projects.

The Planning and Development Department said the tracking and monitoring of development projects would help timely completion mega projects.

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Patkhunkhwa will personally monitor the projects and chief minister will be kept informed about the progress on development projects. The Planning and Development Department special unit will monitor mega projects of health, education, infrastructure, approval and implementation process to expedite work on all key projects.