UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Finalizes Monitoring System To Ensure Timely Completion Of Uplift Projects

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

KP govt finalizes monitoring system to ensure timely completion of uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has finalized a strategy for tracking and monitoring important development projects to ensure transparency, quality work and timely completion as per vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The Planning and Development Department has issued order to the authorities concerned to expedite work on important development projects.

After the approval of Planning and Development Department, special monitoring will be carried out to check the progress and pace of work on development projects.

The Planning and Development Department said the tracking and monitoring of development projects would help timely completion mega projects.

Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Patkhunkhwa will personally monitor the projects and chief minister will be kept informed about the progress on development projects. The Planning and Development Department special unit will monitor mega projects of health, education, infrastructure, approval and implementation process to expedite work on all key projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Progress All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

What’s Next for Flash Charging? OPPO Introduces ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Embassy organises discussion on protecting chi ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

12 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.