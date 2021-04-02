KP Govt finalizes strategy to facilitate public in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday finalized "Ramazan Strategy" to facilitate the public during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Friday finalized "Ramazan Strategy" to facilitate the public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Under the strategy a number of administrative measures and interventions would be carried out at provincial, divisional and district level to provide maximum relief to people.

Under the proposed Ramazan Plan, 83 Sasta Bazars and 52 Kissan Markets would be established to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities on comparatively discounted rates whereas a committee consisting of Secretary Home, Secretary Foods and Inspector General of Police would also be constituted for inter-provincial coordination to maintain uninterrupted supply of commodities during Ramazan.

Moreover, a special task has been assigned to special branch of police to keep vigilant eye on hoarding in the province. A control room would also be established at home department to ensure smooth implementation of Ramazan plan.

Similarly, a specially designed mobile Application (Ramazan Marastyal) will also be launched for tech-driven approach for price control, redressal of public complaints and feeding information to the general public.

A meeting to this effect held here on Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair was given a detailed briefing on the proposed "Ramazan Strategy".

Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi, Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of all the districts attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister while agreeing to the proposed Ramazan Strategy has directed all district administrations to take prompt initiatives for the implementation of plan and made it clear that he would himself monitor all the matters to ensure provision of maximum facilities to people during the holy month Ramazan.

He said that the provincial government despite difficult financial situation would take all possible steps to facilitate the public adding that strict action would be taken against the hoarding in the province.

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to make all the shelter homes fully functional in their respective districts. He lauded the role of bureaucracy and District Administration regarding good governance strategy and against COVID-19 as well, however, he said that whole process needed to be further improved and directed that implementation of SOPs particularly use of face mask be ensured in order to efficiently deal with the third wave of pandemic.