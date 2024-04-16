Open Menu

KP Govt Fires 57 Employees Of Auqaaf & Religious Affairs Deptt

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) In the light of the austerity measures directed by the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, the Auqaaf and Relief Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fired 57 employees after declaring them unnecessary and burden on the provincial exchequer.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Adnan Qadri has said that they will not waste the taxes collected from the people in any circumstances. He said that so far 57 employees which were burden on the provincial exchequer have been laid off.

The provincial minister said that the laid off employees were recruited on fixed salaries during the caretaker government without any justification. He said that the process of austerity and reforms are kept continued at all level in the province.

He said that they are the trustees of taxes collected from the people and they will not waste a single penny of it.

He further urged the people to contact his office in case of finding any negligence in the service delivery.

In the meanwhile, Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzammil Aslam also called on the Provincial Minister for Auqaaf and Religious Affairs, Sahibzada Adnan Qadri and beside development funds for district Khyber other matters also came under discussion.

The Provincial Minister Sahibzada Adnan Qadri said that after approval of the annual budget in June, work on more development schemes would be initiated to turn district Khyber into an economic hub.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor on Finance said that the provision of development funds to merged districts is the top priority of the provincial government.

