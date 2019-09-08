UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Fixes Compensation Of Died, Injured, Disabled Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

KP Govt fixes compensation of died, injured, disabled workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mineral Development, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan has said the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of labourers and miners.

Addressing a ceremony at Minerals Department Mingora, he said that a compensation of Rs 0.3 million has been fixed for families of dead, injured and disabled workers. The welfare-oriented steps taken by the provincial government has started bearing fruits.

Beside, Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem, Chairman, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Minerals' Development, Azizullah Gran, officers of the department and a large number of workers were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that beside provision of financial assistance, the provincial government will also on safety relating training to job workers. He further said that the government has announced maximum facilities for the contractors with the minerals department as well as traders of the sector.

He said that bidding system for the contracts of minerals have been made transparent that had helped establish the supremacy of merit.

Later, he distributed relief cheques among the heir of the dead and disabled workers of district Swat and no objection certificates (NoCs) among the contractors of mines.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Job Mingora Amjad Ali Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

16 minutes ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues success in organising internat ..

31 minutes ago

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

1 hour ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.