KP Govt fixes compensation of died, injured, disabled workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mineral Development, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan has said the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of labourers and miners.

Addressing a ceremony at Minerals Department Mingora, he said that a compensation of Rs 0.3 million has been fixed for families of dead, injured and disabled workers. The welfare-oriented steps taken by the provincial government has started bearing fruits.

Beside, Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Fazal Hakeem, Chairman, KP Assembly Standing Committee on Minerals' Development, Azizullah Gran, officers of the department and a large number of workers were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that beside provision of financial assistance, the provincial government will also on safety relating training to job workers. He further said that the government has announced maximum facilities for the contractors with the minerals department as well as traders of the sector.

He said that bidding system for the contracts of minerals have been made transparent that had helped establish the supremacy of merit.

Later, he distributed relief cheques among the heir of the dead and disabled workers of district Swat and no objection certificates (NoCs) among the contractors of mines.