Open Menu

KP Govt Fixes Head Money Of 5 Proclaimed Offenders, Criminal Of District Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KP govt fixes head money of 5 proclaimed offenders, criminal of district Kurram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday on the recommendations of the District Intelligence Coordination Committee District Kurram and CTD and endorsement by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fixed the Head Money of Rs.0.5 Million each of 5 most wanted proclaimed offenders and criminals of District Kurram.

The wanted proclaimed offenders and criminals including Hafiz Rehman son of Wakeel Khan R/O Kautri District Kurram, Arshad Khan son of Hayat Khan R/O Gidu Hamzay District Kurram, Mir Jan son of Nizam-ud-din R/O Gidu Hamzay District Kurram, Wajid Gul son of Fazal Gul R/O Kautri District Kurram and Muhammad Rauf son of Yar Muhammad R/O Kautri District Kurram with immediate effect. This was officially notified.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Money Criminals Government Million

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

9 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

9 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

9 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

9 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

9 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

9 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

9 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

9 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

9 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

9 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan