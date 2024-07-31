KP Govt Fixes Head Money Of 5 Proclaimed Offenders, Criminal Of District Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday on the recommendations of the District Intelligence Coordination Committee District Kurram and CTD and endorsement by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, fixed the Head Money of Rs.0.5 Million each of 5 most wanted proclaimed offenders and criminals of District Kurram.
The wanted proclaimed offenders and criminals including Hafiz Rehman son of Wakeel Khan R/O Kautri District Kurram, Arshad Khan son of Hayat Khan R/O Gidu Hamzay District Kurram, Mir Jan son of Nizam-ud-din R/O Gidu Hamzay District Kurram, Wajid Gul son of Fazal Gul R/O Kautri District Kurram and Muhammad Rauf son of Yar Muhammad R/O Kautri District Kurram with immediate effect. This was officially notified.
