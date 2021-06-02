KP Govt focus on tourism promotion for economy,employment opportunities : Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that provincial government was focused on promotion of tourism industry to improve local economy and creating more employment opportunities.

Chief Minister said that realizing the importance of tourism to improve economy,the government has made the budgetary increase of 300 percent in the last three years and allocated Rs 5.8 billion to the tourism sectors in the current fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic and SOPs restrictions .

The Chief Minister in his interview published in the Gulfnews said that major focus was both on institutional strengthening and infrastructure development.

He said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority was now operational as a specialized and dedicated tool for improvements and investments in the sector.

Three special-purpose authorities have been formed for Kalam, Kalash, and Kumrat with an allocation of 300 million rupees.

Chief Minister said that various steps were in process for increasing the influx of tourism and for sustainable tourism.

"Our tourism department has launched the first-ever project of its kind in Pakistan titled Camping Pods–well-furnished wooden cubicles to provide camping facilities to tourists. These eco-friendly prefab structures are not only great to enjoy the beauty of the sites but also help the local economy to generate its indigenous source of income".

Four camping villages have been established in Thandiani, Bishigram, Sheikhbadin, and Sharan. 13 virgin tourist sites have been identified, and pods will be installed there under a 250-million-rupee agreement with UNDP Pakistan.

For promotion of tourism for various sections of society, dozens of activities, cultural festivals, adventure tourism events, summer and winter tourism galas, an international skiing festival, and cultural carnivals–were regularly organized. This was something that has really paid off as in the last three years the influx of tourists has increased manifold.

Chief Minister said that some archaeological sites for restoration of heritage and culture under different schemes have been resuscitated.