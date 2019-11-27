UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Focusing On Industrialization To Increase Revenue Generation: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

KP govt focusing on industrialization to increase revenue generation: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated the provincial government was focused on promoting industrialization in order to ensure increase revenue generation and reduce dependence on federal transfers for developmental schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated the provincial government was focused on promoting industrialization in order to ensure increase revenue generation and reduce dependence on Federal transfers for developmental schemes. While discussing the ongoing development agenda of the provincial government with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar in Islamabad, Mahmood Khan stated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the first time, have re-elected PTI as its representative party which reflects their confidence in the policies of PTI.

He stated the government was undertaking reforms in every sector to attract foreign and domestic investors particularly in the fields of Tourism, Mines & Minerals and Hydel Power and has also taken pragmatic steps to promote ease of doing business in the province.� In order to make the province a hub for regional trade and commerce activities and to provide a conducive business environment to industrialists and investors,the present government is strengthening communication infrastructure throughout the province. He clarified that Swat Expressway Phase-II, Peshawar to D.I Khan Expressway, Chakdara to Gilgit via Chitral & Shandour route, Havelian thakot Expressway and the recent inauguration of Hazara Motorway are all aimed at strengthening the communication networks in the province and to make it a transit route for the entire region.

� He stated that the recent inauguration of Pak Afghan Border at Torkham for 24/7 will bring tremendous trade and commerce prospects for the land locked countries including Afghanistan and other CA Countries, and will also make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a transit hub for regional trade and commerce.

However,peace and security in the region plays an important role for development and prosperity of the region, for which the security forces and people of Pakistan have rendered numerous sacrifices, whereas the present government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken steps to ensure a sustainable and secure environment in the province. � � � � � � � �� Mahmood Khan clarified that through industrialization, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will become economically self reliant and will also help in the economic uplift of the entire country.� On this occasion, Asad Qaisar appreciated the provincial government's developmental initiatives and also assured cooperation and support from the federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Swat Motorway Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Hub Havelian I Khan Border Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

5 minutes ago

Real Madrid find themselves on night of comebacks ..

1 minute ago

Cabinet approval sought for setting up orphanage h ..

1 minute ago

State must not curb Students’ Solidarity March

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 674 prisoners ahead of ..

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Zambian President

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.