KP govt focusing on industrialization to increase revenue generation: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated the provincial government was focused on promoting industrialization in order to ensure increase revenue generation and reduce dependence on Federal transfers for developmental schemes. While discussing the ongoing development agenda of the provincial government with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar in Islamabad, Mahmood Khan stated the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the first time, have re-elected PTI as its representative party which reflects their confidence in the policies of PTI.

He stated the government was undertaking reforms in every sector to attract foreign and domestic investors particularly in the fields of Tourism, Mines & Minerals and Hydel Power and has also taken pragmatic steps to promote ease of doing business in the province.� In order to make the province a hub for regional trade and commerce activities and to provide a conducive business environment to industrialists and investors,the present government is strengthening communication infrastructure throughout the province. He clarified that Swat Expressway Phase-II, Peshawar to D.I Khan Expressway, Chakdara to Gilgit via Chitral & Shandour route, Havelian thakot Expressway and the recent inauguration of Hazara Motorway are all aimed at strengthening the communication networks in the province and to make it a transit route for the entire region.

� He stated that the recent inauguration of Pak Afghan Border at Torkham for 24/7 will bring tremendous trade and commerce prospects for the land locked countries including Afghanistan and other CA Countries, and will also make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a transit hub for regional trade and commerce.

However,peace and security in the region plays an important role for development and prosperity of the region, for which the security forces and people of Pakistan have rendered numerous sacrifices, whereas the present government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken steps to ensure a sustainable and secure environment in the province. � � � � � � � �� Mahmood Khan clarified that through industrialization, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will become economically self reliant and will also help in the economic uplift of the entire country.� On this occasion, Asad Qaisar appreciated the provincial government's developmental initiatives and also assured cooperation and support from the federation.