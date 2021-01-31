UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Focusing On Olive Plantation: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Govt focusing on olive plantation: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Forests and Wildlife, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the province was highly suitable for plantation of olive plants and government was focusing on its plantation to make the country self-sufficient in edible oil.

In a statement issued here, he said that botanical resources were beneficial and necessary for human life. He said that plants keep environment clean, human-friendly and also protect land from erosion.

The provincial minister urged upon all segments of society to fulfill their responsibility through planting maximum trees during the current spring plantation season.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

7 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

7 minutes ago

Aqdar Adventures Initiative continues to plant man ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives CEO of National Fuel Agency

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid chairs Board of Directors meetin ..

7 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.