KP Govt For Anti Corona Vaccination Of Students, Staff Of All Medical Colleges

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday directed Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University to administer anti corona vaccine to all the students, staff and teaching faculty of medical and dental colleges of the province to be followed by resumption of academic activities.

A letter issued here by Higher education department said that as per the notification of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department after approval from Health Ministry of the all students, staff and teaching faculty of medical and dental colleges of the province would be vaccinated against corona with a course of 3-week.

It said that once the vaccination process was completed the academic activities would be resumed hereafter.

