KP Govt For Retrieval Of Official Vehicles From Unauthorised Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM

KP govt for retrieval of official vehicles from unauthorised personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) As per the directives of the Provincial Advisor on Health, the health department has ordered retrieval of the official vehicles from unauthorised personnel and ordered constitution of a committee in this regard.

A notification issued here on Wednesday, said that the committee would be chaired by special secretary of health department and would facilitate immediate retrieval of official vehicles of the department.

In this regard, an online meeting of the health department was held in which all district health officers and medical superintendents of district headquarters hospitals participated.

Besides, Director General Health Services, Chief Planning Officer, and Head of Health Sector Reform Unit also attended the meeting.

Necessary instructions were issued to all the concerned officials for immediate implementation of the government order to ensure proper utilisation of government resources.

APP/adi

