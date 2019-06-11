KP govt for strict action to prevent littering of rivers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take strict action against those involved in polluting rivers, encroachment and illegal construction at river banks on tourist attractions places

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take strict action against those involved in polluting rivers, encroachment and illegal construction at river banks on tourist attractions places.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over by Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan. Among others, the meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government Shehram Khan, Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rahman, Deputy Commissioners of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Dir and Chitral.

On this occasion, Atif Khan said that hotels, guest houses should be restrained from littering rivers, adding hotels and rest houses violating the order should be sealed and penalize with heavy fine.

He also ordered operation against encroachers and illegally erected structures at river banks.

The minister also directed deputy commissioners to point out spots for zip lining, paragliding and installation of chairlifts at tourist places to attract visitors.

He also asked district administration of Dir to make a workable plane to upgrade road for Kumrat valley.

He said that town municipal administration should play role against use of polythene bags at tourist places. He said that a team should be sent to clean Saiful-Malook Lake.