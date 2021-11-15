KP Govt formally launches anti-measles, rubella campaign

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally launched a 12-day long anti-measles and Rubella campaign here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally launched a 12-day long anti-measles and Rubella campaign here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra launched the campaign during a ceremony held here which was attended by Secretary Health Mohammad Tahir Orakzai, Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Niaz Mohammad, Director EPI Dr Mohammad Arif, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit, regional representative of UNICEF Dr Abdul Jameel and Dr Babar of the World Health Organization (WHO) were also present.

On this occasion, children were administered vaccination against measles and Rubella and also polio drops.

Addressing the ceremony, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra termed it the largest campaign in the history of the country and the province that will continue for 12 days. He said that they will have to protect children from deadly diseases.

He said that the ratio of vaccination courses completed to children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 67% while in tribal districts it is 42% as compared to 55% and 30% during the last several years.

During the campaign, he said children of age 9 months to 15 years in 36 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be administered vaccines against measles and rubella, beside administering them polio preventive drops.