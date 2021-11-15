UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Formally Launches Anti-measles, Rubella Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

KP Govt formally launches anti-measles, rubella campaign

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally launched a 12-day long anti-measles and Rubella campaign here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally launched a 12-day long anti-measles and Rubella campaign here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra launched the campaign during a ceremony held here which was attended by Secretary Health Mohammad Tahir Orakzai, Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Niaz Mohammad, Director EPI Dr Mohammad Arif, Coordinator EOC Abdul Basit, regional representative of UNICEF Dr Abdul Jameel and Dr Babar of the World Health Organization (WHO) were also present.

On this occasion, children were administered vaccination against measles and Rubella and also polio drops.

Addressing the ceremony, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra termed it the largest campaign in the history of the country and the province that will continue for 12 days. He said that they will have to protect children from deadly diseases.

He said that the ratio of vaccination courses completed to children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 67% while in tribal districts it is 42% as compared to 55% and 30% during the last several years.

During the campaign, he said children of age 9 months to 15 years in 36 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be administered vaccines against measles and rubella, beside administering them polio preventive drops.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Monte ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by st ..

Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

18 minutes ago
 The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pr ..

The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technol ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests named

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests named

42 minutes ago
 The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pak ..

The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a mush ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Q ..

Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar: Prime Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.