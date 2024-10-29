KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formed Academic Search Committee to appoint Vice Chancellors in public sector universities of the province

A notification issued said that Professor Abdullah Malik had been appointed as the convener of committee while the other members included Anwar-ul-Hasan Gilani, Muhammad Aslam Baig and Dr Sara Safdar while the secretary of higher education department had been appointed as secretary of the committee.

It should be noted that 19 public sector universities in KP have no permanent VCs despite the fact that the government had already advertised the vacant seats of vice chancellors.

