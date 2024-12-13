KP Govt Forms Climate Change Technical Working Group
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formed a Technical Working Group (TWG) to tackle climate change challenges, including adaptation, mitigation, and carbon credit initiatives.
A notification issued by the chief minister Secretariat said here Friday that the TWG would be led by MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, as Convener, with Prof Yasir Kamal as Provincial Coordinator and Joint Convener.
The other members would include officials from key departments such as the Environmental Protection Agency, forestry, local councils, energy, planning, and universities, alongside climate experts like Dr Shakeel Hayat and Tahir Khan.
The TWG would develop a provincial climate action plan, integrate climate strategies into policies, design projects for water, agriculture, forestry, and energy and secure funding from national and international sources.
It would also represent KP at national and global climate forums and build partnerships with global organizations and explore innovative financing such as green bonds.
The group would prioritize capacity-building, monitor environmental laws, promote renewable energy, and develop carbon credit programs.
Vulnerable sectors like agriculture and water resources would also be targeted for climate resilience efforts.
This initiative positioned KP as a leader in climate action, aiming to strengthen resilience and align with global climate goals.
