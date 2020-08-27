KP Govt forms committee to investigate BRT bus fire incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that an inquiry committee has been constituted for investigation into fire incident in BRT bus.

According to an official handout issued here Wednesday, he said that fire was broken out on the roof of the bus at Station No.

28, Hayatabad. However, rescue operation was carried out within a short period of three minutes.

For this purpose, he said that all passengers were evacuated to complete the rescue operation. Beside, teams of Rescue 1122, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Trans Peshawar, the operating company of the BRT buses were also present on the occasion.