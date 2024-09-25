KP Govt forms committee to probe Swat blast on police van

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set up a high-level investigation committee to find out the facts of the bomb blast incident near a police mobile on Malam Jabba Road in Swat on September 22.

The committee comprising of Special Secretary Zubair Khan and Additional IG Alam Shinwari, would submit its report regarding the blast within seven days to the Home department.

It is pertinent to mention here that a policeman embraced martyrdom in the blast while three others sustained critical injuries.

The police van was leading a convoy of ambassadors of more than 10 countries to Malam Jabba. All the dignitaries remained unhurt in the blast and were safely taken back to Islamabad soon after the blast.