KP Govt Forms Supervisory Committee For Peace In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A provincial supervisory committee has been established to ensure the restoration of law and order in Kurram District, according to an official statement.
The committee will be led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor for Information, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif. Provincial Minister Aftab Alam has also been nominated as a member of the committee.
High-ranking officials from the civil administration and law enforcement agencies will be part of the committee. The committee aims to ensure the effective implementation of government decisions, the statement further added. It will undertake practical measures to establish and sustain peace in Kurram District.
This initiative reflects the government's commitment to restoring stability and addressing security challenges in the region.
