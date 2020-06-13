KP govt formulates specific strategies, action plans to improve governance

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated specific strategies and action plans to improve governance and efficient service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated specific strategies and action plans to improve governance and efficient service delivery.

According to annual development plan (ADP) 2020-21, the most robust one is the Chief Minister Good Governance Strategy which has been launched in March 2019 having five pillars such as; open government and transparency, public services delivery, citizen participation, accountability and innovation and technology.

A total of 205 performance indicators have been identified in various sectors aimed at improving the services delivery of government while simultaneously gauging the performance of various government office holders.

A concept to facilitate citizens to have access to the service delivery agencies concerned and Pakistan Citizen Portal through single facility, Call Centre with mechanism and Right to Public Services aiming to increase the effectiveness of grievance redress mechanisms for improved service delivery have been established.

The government has shown strong commitment to Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms as part of its efforts to increase and make better use of the province's resources to further improve the welfare of the population.

Based on the tax assignments under the 7th NFC Award and the 18th Amendment, the KP has introduced tax reforms with encouraging results.

The province has established the KP Revenue Authority to collect the General Sales Tax (GST), which has become the largest contributor to own source tax revenue.

A development project titled "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Programme (Technical Assistance) at a total cost Rs2.83 billion with the financial support of World Bank has been initiated.

Under the good governance strategy an attempt will be made to ensure public service delivery through implementation of regulatory functions, smart management for improved performance and technology driven services delivery.

Other reforms initiatives which will facilitate citizen for effective and timely services delivery include: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspections App; M-Fard App (e-Citizen App); KP Citizen Portal App; Integrated Performance Management System; Efficiency Tracking System; District Performance Management Framework Application; Domicile Management System; Revenue Case Tracking System; Department Performance Management Framework Application and Reforms Tracking System and E-Planner App.