KP Govt fulfill promise of making KTH inquiry report public: Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra here Monday said that KP Government has fulfilled its promise by making inquiry report of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar regarding shortage of oxygen public.

In a statement, the Minister said three members inquiry committee of board of Governors of KTH has completed initial report within 24 hours that was made public as per KP Govt commitment.

He said ,"We are standing with victims families in this hour of need. At least six persons died due to shortage of oxygen at KRH on late Saturday night".

The minister said it was an unfortunate incident and others hospitals should learn from it.