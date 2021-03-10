KP Minister for Housing Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was fulfilling the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing houses to the low-income people of the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was fulfilling the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing houses to the low-income people of the province.

The KP Housing Authority had initiated many low-cost housing projects in which foreign investors were also taking an interest to invest, he added.

He expressed these while giving allotment letters to 70 people here at the Regional Facilitation Center.

Dr Amjad said many people of the Hazara division had applied for allotment of a house at Hangu Township and 70 of them were selected purely on merit, who were being given allotment letters.

Similarly, he said, the authority had started handing over allotment letters to the successful applicants of other divisions, including Peshawar, Kohat and Sawat.

The minister said the authority had four regional facilitation centers at Abbottabad, Sawat, Kohat and Peshawar to resolve the issues of the people locally.

He said the people did not need to visit Peshawar as all the facilities, including home financing, plots allotment, mutation and cancellation of plots were available locally at the facilitation centres.

The KP government was committed to bring reforms in all the departments for quick service delivery to the masses, he added.