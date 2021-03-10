UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Fulfilling PM's Promise Of Housing For Low-income People: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:59 PM

KP govt fulfilling PM's promise of housing for low-income people: Minister

KP Minister for Housing Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was fulfilling the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing houses to the low-income people of the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Housing Amjad Ali on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was fulfilling the promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing houses to the low-income people of the province.

The KP Housing Authority had initiated many low-cost housing projects in which foreign investors were also taking an interest to invest, he added.

He expressed these while giving allotment letters to 70 people here at the Regional Facilitation Center.

Dr Amjad said many people of the Hazara division had applied for allotment of a house at Hangu Township and 70 of them were selected purely on merit, who were being given allotment letters.

Similarly, he said, the authority had started handing over allotment letters to the successful applicants of other divisions, including Peshawar, Kohat and Sawat.

The minister said the authority had four regional facilitation centers at Abbottabad, Sawat, Kohat and Peshawar to resolve the issues of the people locally.

He said the people did not need to visit Peshawar as all the facilities, including home financing, plots allotment, mutation and cancellation of plots were available locally at the facilitation centres.

The KP government was committed to bring reforms in all the departments for quick service delivery to the masses, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Hangu Kohat Amjad Ali All Government Merit Packaging Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Roglic wins in Beaujolais to take Paris-Nice lead

47 seconds ago

NIDM organize two-day capacity building training p ..

48 seconds ago

Football: Women's Champions League last 16 result

52 seconds ago

Russian mining giant pays $2bn fine for Arctic spi ..

22 minutes ago

US envoy says no rush for deal before Iran electio ..

22 minutes ago

PCG arrests 13 persons, recovers huge quantity of ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.