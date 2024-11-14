KP Govt Fully Alert To Deal With Smog: Saif
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Advisor for Information, Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday stated that smog had not yet reached the dangerous level in the provincial capital, however the provincial government was fully ready to take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency situation.
In a statement issued here, he said that the Chief Minister Ali Amin was closely monitoring the situation and had issued necessary directives to all the line departments to remain high alert.
Saif also noted that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was providing daily reports, and the current air quality index (AQI) in Peshawar stood at an average of 112, which was satisfactory.
He urged the public to avoid misinformation regarding AQI statistics and reiterated that there was nothing to be worried about.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi assures support to establish cherat cement unit in DI Khan21 minutes ago
-
14 Buried, search for 11 missing persons continues in Astor22 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered32 minutes ago
-
Health minister unveils plan to boost medication supply for smog-affected citizens41 minutes ago
-
Property dispute claims lives of nine in Bannu, Peshawar42 minutes ago
-
'Healthy lifestyle key to combating 'Diabetes': Expert52 minutes ago
-
Modi regime has turned IIOJK into open prison,war zone: APHC1 hour ago
-
Teenage boy abduct in Wah Cantt1 hour ago
-
Health expert advise avoiding outdoor activities, wearing masks amid smog1 hour ago
-
Chairman DCMCC visits UoJ1 hour ago
-
Commissioner visits wildlife park2 hours ago
-
Punjab Pavilion shines bright at Lok Mela festival 2024, draws massive crowds2 hours ago