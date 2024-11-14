KP govt fully alert to deal with smog: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Advisor for Information, Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday stated that smog had not yet reached the dangerous level in the provincial capital, however the provincial government was fully ready to take precautionary measures to deal with any emergency situation.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Chief Minister Ali Amin was closely monitoring the situation and had issued necessary directives to all the line departments to remain high alert.

Saif also noted that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was providing daily reports, and the current air quality index (AQI) in Peshawar stood at an average of 112, which was satisfactory.

He urged the public to avoid misinformation regarding AQI statistics and reiterated that there was nothing to be worried about.

APP/adi