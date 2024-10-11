Open Menu

KP Govt Generate Rs.4.93 Billion From Placer Gold Auction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP govt generate Rs.4.93 Billion from placer gold auction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor on Finance to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam has said that the provincial government will generate Rs. 4.93 billion through the auction of four placer gold blocks.

In a statement on successful placer gold auction, he said that the auction, overseen by the Department of Minerals, is the first of its kind in the province.

He said that next week, 13 more blocks will be auctioned. The placer gold was divided into four blocks for bidding.

Block A was secured by Globa Core Private Limited with the highest bid of Rs. 1.25 billion. Block B was won by Majco Private Limited Company, which offered Rs. 1.261 billion. Block C was secured by Himalaya Earth Private Limited with a top bid of Rs. 1.305 billion, while Block D went to Shakardara Minerals Private Limited for Rs. 1.111 billion.

