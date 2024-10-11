KP Govt Generate Rs.4.93 Billion From Placer Gold Auction
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor on Finance to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzzammil Aslam has said that the provincial government will generate Rs. 4.93 billion through the auction of four placer gold blocks.
In a statement on successful placer gold auction, he said that the auction, overseen by the Department of Minerals, is the first of its kind in the province.
He said that next week, 13 more blocks will be auctioned. The placer gold was divided into four blocks for bidding.
Block A was secured by Globa Core Private Limited with the highest bid of Rs. 1.25 billion. Block B was won by Majco Private Limited Company, which offered Rs. 1.261 billion. Block C was secured by Himalaya Earth Private Limited with a top bid of Rs. 1.305 billion, while Block D went to Shakardara Minerals Private Limited for Rs. 1.111 billion.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empower girls essential for social development: Governor2 minutes ago
-
Treatment facilities at FIC, Allied Hospital inspected2 minutes ago
-
ECP to hold bye-election for PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV on Dec 52 minutes ago
-
Walk organized to spread awareness regarding dengue12 minutes ago
-
Suspended train operation in Balochistan restored22 minutes ago
-
ICT admin target 'agent mafia,' 6 arrested in G-10 raid22 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 601 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations22 minutes ago
-
Legendary Altaf Hussain's films presented intricacies of familial love22 minutes ago
-
Sports gala under CM’s program starts at Darra Adam Khel22 minutes ago
-
DC holds special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal32 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports festival begins in Charsadda32 minutes ago
-
Govt’s economic reforms to steer country out of prevailing crises : Adviser32 minutes ago