KP govt gets approved northern portion of Ring Road from ECNEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has made another achievement by getting Rs 16.6 billion for the northern portion of Ring Road project from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road approved from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that 8.

7 km double carriage missing link from Warsak Road to Nasirbagh Road approved from ECNEC at the revised cost of Rs 16.6 billion, adding that the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) will now be able to tender the project within the next month.

He said KP reiterated in ECNEC that there was no need for provincially funded projects, regardless of quantum, to come to a national forum in a Federal set up.

This will now go as a proposal from the ECNEC to the National Economic Council for approval, he said.