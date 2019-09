Supreme Court Monday directed the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to complete appointments process in the provincial housing authority in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Monday directed the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP ) to complete appointments process in the provincial housing authority in four months.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case and directed the KP chief secretary to submit report in this regard on the next date of hearing.