UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Gives Priority To Provide Best Healthcare Facilities To Masses: MPA Rabia

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

KP govt gives priority to provide best healthcare facilities to masses: MPA Rabia

Chairperson Standing Committee on Health KP Assembly, MPA Rabia Basri, Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking solid measures for provision of best healthcare facilities to the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairperson Standing Committee on Health KP Assembly, MPA Rabia Basri, Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking solid measures for provision of best healthcare facilities to the masses.

She expressed these views while visiting the Regional Blood Center (RBC) Hayatabad where she was briefed by the center's in-charge Sarfraz on matters pertaining to provision of blood to hospitals.

She was informed that the center was playing an effective role in saving the lives of people as it provided blood to hospitals and people free of cost.

Later the health committee's chairperson was taken round to various sections of the center and told about relevant matters.

She assured full support to the center for further improving its facilities and services in order to provide quality healthcare facilities to people. She also expressed her cooperation in availability of adequate stock and arranging camps for convenience of community.

She said that a number of initiatives had been initiated to uplift living standards of masses with main focus on provision of healthcare and educational facilities.

She also stressed for strict implementation of officially prescribed SOPs to contain spread of Covid 19.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Best Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Three family members killed in accident in multan

23 seconds ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

25 seconds ago

Juice combo of beetroots, apples and carrots daily ..

27 seconds ago

Heavy snowfall paralysis life in upper parts of Ha ..

6 minutes ago

China's Hebei reports 20 new locally-transmitted C ..

6 minutes ago

UoP announces masters' degree examination schedule ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.