KP govt gives priority to provide best healthcare facilities to masses: MPA Rabia

Chairperson Standing Committee on Health KP Assembly, MPA Rabia Basri, Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking solid measures for provision of best healthcare facilities to the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairperson Standing Committee on Health KP Assembly, MPA Rabia Basri, Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking solid measures for provision of best healthcare facilities to the masses.

She expressed these views while visiting the Regional Blood Center (RBC) Hayatabad where she was briefed by the center's in-charge Sarfraz on matters pertaining to provision of blood to hospitals.

She was informed that the center was playing an effective role in saving the lives of people as it provided blood to hospitals and people free of cost.

Later the health committee's chairperson was taken round to various sections of the center and told about relevant matters.

She assured full support to the center for further improving its facilities and services in order to provide quality healthcare facilities to people. She also expressed her cooperation in availability of adequate stock and arranging camps for convenience of community.

She said that a number of initiatives had been initiated to uplift living standards of masses with main focus on provision of healthcare and educational facilities.

She also stressed for strict implementation of officially prescribed SOPs to contain spread of Covid 19.