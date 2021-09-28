UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Gives Right To Access Of Information To People: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash here Tuesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first government, which allowed right to access of information (RTI) to general public.

In a statement on International Day of Access to Rights of Information here, the CM aide said RTI provides strong base to ensure transparency and corruption free society.

He said RTI Act was the foundation of basic humans rights.

The aims of introducing RTI Act by KP Government was providing timely information to citizens.

He said KP Information was the first department with 88 percent marks has become the most transparent official department in the country, which was a great honour.

He said KP Information Commission was leading with 100pc rights to access services itself.

