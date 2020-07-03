KP govt giving due opportunities to women: Abdul Kareem

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking practical steps to provide employment opportunities to women in the province, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim said during a meeting with women delegation of entrepreneurs called on him here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking practical steps to provide employment opportunities to women in the province, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim said during a meeting with women delegation of entrepreneurs called on him here on Friday.

The women delegation of entrepreneurs led by Iqbal Bano discussed issues related to women entrepreneurs and the business crisis arising from coronavirus. The delegation remained there for some and discussed various issues pertaining to women entrepreneurs. Secretary Industry Amir Latif, other members of the delegation including Asiya Khan, Rozina Khan and Huma Fayyaz were also present during the meeting.

The Special Assistant Abdul Karim Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking practical steps to provide employment opportunities to women in the province so that poverty and backwardness can be eradicated.

Special Assistant for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim said that women were an important part of our population and their inclusion in the economic process was our top priority. He directed the Small Industries Development board to take steps to address the issues expeditiously and assist the women in the necessary training in sewing and embroidery. It was decided that the delegation would meet the Special Assistant for Industry and Commerce every month. It will take steps to address women's issues as well as plan for the future for a prosperous Pakistan.