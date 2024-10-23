KP govt giving special attention to education sector: DEO

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) District Education Officer (Male) Musarrat Hussain Baloch has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving special attention to the education sector.

While talking to media persons here at his office, the DEO said that with the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, 17 schools were upgraded to higher levels in Dera Ismail Khan district.

Giving details, he said six high schools have been upgraded to higher secondary level, four middle schools to high schools level, five primary schools to middle schools level and two Maktab schools have been given the status of regular primary schools.

This step would provide the local population with opportunities to access education at their doorstep, he added.

Moreover, the DEO said with the cooperation of the World Bank, the construction and repair work was underway in around 50 government schools which were affected by the floods.

Musarrat Hussain Baloch further stated that 216 new teacher positions would be advertised in Dera Ismail Khan, which will include 50 CTs, 36 SSTs General, nine SSTs of Biochemistry, 10 Math/Physics SSTs, one IT SST, 15 TTs, 15 DMs, 15 PETs, 26 Arabic Teachers, and five Qari teachers.

He also mentioned that, with the assistance of SRCP, the renovation and decoration of seven schools is underway.

Furthermore, he said, the sports competitions were being held at the zonal level under his supervision across the district in order to promote healthy activities among the younger generation. The winners will compete at the district level, and the district winners will participate in the divisional-level sports competitions.

The sports competitions included cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, table tennis, and others, he informed.

Literary competitions, such as speeches, patriotic songs, the national anthem, Naat, Qirat, and poster making were also part of the events, he added.

