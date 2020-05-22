UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Grants 60-day Remission To Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given 60-day relaxation in sentences to prisoners of minor crimes on the eve of Eid ul Fitr

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given 60-day relaxation in sentences to prisoners of minor crimes on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

According to KP government notifications issued here, 19 prisoners languishing in Dera Jail would get remission while 6 prisoners would be released from jail. However the decision would not be implacable to criminals of major offenses.

