PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced two months special remission on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha 2019 to all prisoners confined in jails except those who involved in terrorist activities.

This remission will be effective from August 10, 2019 under the provision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prison Rules 2018, said a notification issued here on Friday.