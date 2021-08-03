UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Hands Over All Its Ambulances To Rescue-1122

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP Govt hands over all its ambulances to Rescue-1122

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has handed over all its ambulances to the emergency service Rescue-1122 to provide free of cost ambulance services to the people in emergencies.

An official of KP Rescue 1122 said that earlier the masses were required to pay for availing the ambulance service in emergency but now after this initiative they would get it free of charges.

Meanwhile the spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that during the month of July 1122 responded to over 23000 emergencies including 3038 traffic accidents, 12,644 medical, 486 fire related incidents, 357 crime, 226 corona, 239 drowning, 42 building collapses, 11 explosion, 651 other emergencies and provided free on spot treatment in 5695 incidents.

