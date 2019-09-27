UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Hands Over Rs66m To Chitral Communities Under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:05 PM

KP Govt hands over Rs66m to Chitral communities under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program

The local communities of Chitral has received Rs 66 million from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program of the last two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The local communities of Chitral has received Rs 66 million from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program of the last two years.

According to BTAP statement, Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahidullah Khan visited Chitral and distributed Rs66 million in local communities of Markhor Hunting Trophy Program on September 20 last for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 as their 80% share through the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood and Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtaiq Urmar at Deputy Commissioner Officer Chitral.

The function was attended besides others by dignitaries, local communities and officers of Forests and Wildlife Department KP.

The communities thanked KP Government for provision of huge funds under the Markhor Hunting Trophy Program and reiterated to ensure protection and conservation of the national animals in Chitral.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral September From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Bill Gates hails PM Imran's leadership for Pakista ..

7 minutes ago

CDA, ICT removes encroachments from different area ..

2 seconds ago

Bougainville set to hold long-awaited independence ..

4 seconds ago

Turkey to Continue Purchasing Iranian Oil, Gas Des ..

12 seconds ago

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

37 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.