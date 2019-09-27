KP Govt hands over Rs66m to Chitral communities under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program

The local communities of Chitral has received Rs 66 million from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program of the last two years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The local communities of Chitral has received Rs 66 million from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government under Markhor Hunting Trophy Program of the last two years.

According to BTAP statement, Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Shahidullah Khan visited Chitral and distributed Rs66 million in local communities of Markhor Hunting Trophy Program on September 20 last for the year 2017-18 and 2018-19 as their 80% share through the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood and Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtaiq Urmar at Deputy Commissioner Officer Chitral.

The function was attended besides others by dignitaries, local communities and officers of Forests and Wildlife Department KP.

The communities thanked KP Government for provision of huge funds under the Markhor Hunting Trophy Program and reiterated to ensure protection and conservation of the national animals in Chitral.