Open Menu

KP Govt Has Completely Lost Its Authority In Province: Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KP govt has completely lost its authority in province: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the KP government has completely lost its authority in the province.

In a statement, she said the focus of the KP government is more on the prisoner in Adiala Jail than the province itself. She added that Maryam Nawaz is concerned about the brothers and sisters in Parachinar.

The Information Minister also mentioned that certain forces do not want peace to be established in Kurram. "Despite a peace agreement in Kurram, the attack on the Deputy Commissioner is condemnable.

Ali Amin Gandapur has not had the opportunity to visit Kurram even once in the last two months. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in power in KP for 12 years, and during this period, the living standards of the people in the province have further declined," she added.

She emphasized that law and order, terrorism, and unemployment are the basic issues in KP. The PTI has provided nothing to the Pashtun people except for a sense of deprivation, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisoner Information Minister Law And Order Jail Visit Parachinar Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft conc ..

Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes

2 hours ago
 British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's ..

British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..

3 hours ago
 Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictm ..

Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference

3 hours ago
 PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks

3 hours ago
 Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing inc ..

Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident

3 hours ago
 GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023

4 hours ago
Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

4 hours ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

4 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

5 hours ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

5 hours ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan