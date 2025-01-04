KP Govt Has Completely Lost Its Authority In Province: Azma Bokhari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the KP government has completely lost its authority in the province.
In a statement, she said the focus of the KP government is more on the prisoner in Adiala Jail than the province itself. She added that Maryam Nawaz is concerned about the brothers and sisters in Parachinar.
The Information Minister also mentioned that certain forces do not want peace to be established in Kurram. "Despite a peace agreement in Kurram, the attack on the Deputy Commissioner is condemnable.
Ali Amin Gandapur has not had the opportunity to visit Kurram even once in the last two months. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in power in KP for 12 years, and during this period, the living standards of the people in the province have further declined," she added.
She emphasized that law and order, terrorism, and unemployment are the basic issues in KP. The PTI has provided nothing to the Pashtun people except for a sense of deprivation, she added.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt has completely lost its authority in province: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students11 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted; valuables recovered11 minutes ago
-
Pir Bachal Shah Jillani presides Board of Governors meeting for Law Colleges11 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine12 minutes ago
-
UN should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Barrister Sultan12 minutes ago
-
'Improvisation Through Nature' on display12 minutes ago
-
PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally21 minutes ago
-
All set for ZAB anniversary21 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons seized by ICT Police21 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker condemns Lower Kurram attack21 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 6 injured over old enmity: SSP22 minutes ago