KP govt has taken pragmatic steps in all sectors for maximum relief to people: Acting chief secy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Chief Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah Monday said the provincial government had taken pragmatic steps in all sectors for providing maximum relief to the people.

He expressed these views while talking to senior journalists during his visit to Peshawar Press Club (PPC) here.

Ali Shah appreciating the role of media said the government officers and management staff always learned more through positive criticism by media persons and they performed their duties more diligently.

He said an active and functional administration was working under the policy of good governance in the province, adding all the government machinery and workforce were utilizing their skills and resources to solve the problems of masses in context of revenue, peace, health, and social welfare.

He said digitalization system had been introduced in Revenue Department while an educated workforce had been appointed through National Testing Services to accelerate work across the province.

The provincial government had extended relief to farmers by reducing property tax while on the other hand revenue had increased rapidly, he said adding police department was always ready to protect lives and properties of the people.

The acting chief secretary was accompanied by Secretary Information Arshad Khan while PPC President M Riaz, General Secretary Imran Bukhari, Associated Press of Pakistan Bureau Chief Abdul Qadoos Khan and other senior journalists were present on the occasion.