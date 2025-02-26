KP Govt host mass wedding of 20 couples in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) For the first time, Twenty couples tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony held in Dera Ismail Khan under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government initiative to support underprivileged and orphaned couples.

The provincial government covered all wedding expenses and provided each bride with a financial grant of PKR 200,000.

The initiative, aimed at supporting underprivileged families, included comprehensive arrangements for the newlyweds.

The event was organized by the Department of Zakat and Ushr in collaboration with the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, wife of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi, Chairman District Zakat Committee Aamir Pirzada and relatives of the newlyweds participated in the wedding ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman congratulated the new couple and wished them prosperity in their lives and assured that the government will continue to support them in the future.

She said that “this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to supporting deserving families and promoting social welfare.

On the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said that under the welfare vision of Imran Khan, the mass wedding project has been officially launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On the direction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 4,000 mass weddings are being organized across the province under the auspices of the Zakat and Ushar Department.

He said that CM's vision is to serve the people and KP government initiative reflects his commitment to public welfare.

The event included transport arrangements for the couples to and from the wedding hall, along with a grand feast in their honor. Additionally, the Zakat Department and local administration distributed gifts among all the couples.