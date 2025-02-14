Open Menu

KP Govt Hosts Mass Wedding Ceremony For Underprivileged, Orphans

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KP Govt hosts mass wedding ceremony for underprivileged, orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) For the first time, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a state-sponsored mass wedding initiative to support underprivileged and orphaned couples.

The first official ceremony was held here on Friday, wherein 30 couples tied the knot. The provincial government covered all wedding expenses and provided each bride with a financial grant of PKR 200,000.

The event was organized by the Department of Zakat and Ushr in collaboration with the Peshawar district administration.

Several dignitaries, including provincial ministers, special assistants, members of the provincial assembly, the Director of Social Welfare, the Chairman of the Provincial Zakat Council, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, and district Zakat chairpersons, attended the ceremony.

A special message from KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also played for the newlywed couples.

The government arranged pick-and-drop services for the couples, along with a grand wedding feast.

The event also featured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s traditional dance Attarn, and gifts were distributed among the couples by the local administration and the Zakat department.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief guest, Minister for Social Welfare and Zakat and Ushr Syed Qasim Ali Shah, stated that this was just the beginning, and similar mass wedding events would be held at the divisional level across the province.

The provincial minister congratulated the newlyweds and wished them prosperity, assuring them of continued government support. He personally distributed financial grants and gifts among the couples.

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized that, the provincial government has planned to facilitate over 4,000 mass weddings across the province, with the first phase inaugurated here.

Recent Stories

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

11 minutes ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

26 minutes ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

56 minutes ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

1 hour ago
 FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

1 hour ago
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

2 hours ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

2 hours ago
 Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

2 hours ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

2 hours ago
 Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military veh ..

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan