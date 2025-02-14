KP Govt Hosts Mass Wedding Ceremony For Underprivileged, Orphans
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) For the first time, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a state-sponsored mass wedding initiative to support underprivileged and orphaned couples.
The first official ceremony was held here on Friday, wherein 30 couples tied the knot. The provincial government covered all wedding expenses and provided each bride with a financial grant of PKR 200,000.
The event was organized by the Department of Zakat and Ushr in collaboration with the Peshawar district administration.
Several dignitaries, including provincial ministers, special assistants, members of the provincial assembly, the Director of Social Welfare, the Chairman of the Provincial Zakat Council, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, and district Zakat chairpersons, attended the ceremony.
A special message from KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was also played for the newlywed couples.
The government arranged pick-and-drop services for the couples, along with a grand wedding feast.
The event also featured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s traditional dance Attarn, and gifts were distributed among the couples by the local administration and the Zakat department.
Speaking at the ceremony, the chief guest, Minister for Social Welfare and Zakat and Ushr Syed Qasim Ali Shah, stated that this was just the beginning, and similar mass wedding events would be held at the divisional level across the province.
The provincial minister congratulated the newlyweds and wished them prosperity, assuring them of continued government support. He personally distributed financial grants and gifts among the couples.
Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah emphasized that, the provincial government has planned to facilitate over 4,000 mass weddings across the province, with the first phase inaugurated here.
Recent Stories
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms government's commitment to developing Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
5 Killed, 6 Injured in road accident on indus highway near Sann5 minutes ago
-
DC meets VP BUJ5 minutes ago
-
LHC bars LDA from approving building plans without water recycling systems5 minutes ago
-
KP Govt hosts mass wedding ceremony for underprivileged, orphans6 minutes ago
-
Women’s empowerment in recycling fashion for economic, environmental sustainability sought16 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Wah16 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns terrorism case against PTI leaders till Feb 1716 minutes ago
-
Integrated efforts to protect children urged16 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Visits Katcha Area, Vows to Arrest Killers of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar16 minutes ago
-
Police foil major terror plot, recover large cache of explosives26 minutes ago
-
Add'l FS meets Bangladeshi media delegation26 minutes ago