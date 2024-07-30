KP govt, ICRC join hands to promote application of humanitarian law

The Directorate General of Law and Human Rights, in collaboration with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), conducted a two-day training workshop for District Attorneys and human rights professionals

The workshop was inaugurated by Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, which emphasized the importance of human rights education for a just society.

The workshop was aimed at enhance the understanding and application of humanitarian law among legal professionals and to foster collaboration between governmental and non-governmental organizations.

The minister emphasized the importance of human rights education in developing a just and equitable society.

The ICRC representative highlighted the need for continued education and training in humanitarian law.

Ghulam Ali, Director General Law & Human Rights, highlighted the role of humanitarian law in protecting human dignity, while ICRC representative Edithe Joseph stressed the need for continued education in humanitarian principles.

Topics covered included International Humanitarian Law, protection mechanisms in conflict zones, the role of legal professionals in upholding human rights, and best practices in human rights advocacy.

The event marks the start of ongoing collaborative efforts to promote human rights education and awareness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.