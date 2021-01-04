KP Govt identifies 117 schools for second shift in public sector schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has identified 117 schools for launching of second shift in different districts from upcoming academic year to bring out of school children under education-net.

These Government schools were identified on basis of quality infrastructure including class rooms, washrooms, furniture, availability of teachers and laboratory equipment where street children would be enrolled from upcoming academic year, official sources in Education Department told APP on Monday.

These schools were identified following adaptation of an inclusive policy prepared by the Education Department KP for launching of double shift in public sector schools to bring about two million street children under education net.

The second shift would be started on need basis in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where priorities would be given to teachers of the same school to teach students. In case of shortage, teachers of nearby schools would be hired for the said services.

The policy has been devised after consultation with all stakeholders, the official said, adding a high-level committee under chairmanship of Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarkai has been constituted for speedy implementation of the policy in the province.

The new policy would help discourage child labour in big cities especially Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Bannu, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Manshera and others districts. The policy is continuation of KP Government's initiative "Ghar Aya Ustad" (teacher came home) aimed at to improve literacy rate and bring out of school children under school-net.

In case of non availability of a government school in nearby areas, private schools would be engaged for enrollment of students under voucher system for which about Rs800 per month would be provided by the government as tuition fee and others education expenses for each enrolled poor student.

Around 30,000 students were currently being benefited from the voucher program and efforts would be made to provide this facility to more enrolled poor children especially in less developed districts of KP including merged tribal areas.

Asked about Government education projects in merged areas, the official said "rapid enrollment, improvement and school governance reform project" has been prepared by education department for strengthening of education sector in all seven tribal districts.

The government has allocated Rs50 million for implementation of this mega project under which head teachers from a few a hundred schools in target districts would be provided extensive education training , small discretionary funds and digital gadgets for provision of better educational services to students.

'Google for Education' system would be launched as a pilot project aimed at enabling school students to learn problem-solving skills. The existing IT labs would be utilized under the system while already inducted IT teachers and labs' staff would be given next level training for extending system across the province.

The students would be imparted basic IT skills and training on digital contents. The official said the government would design phase-wise IT education as per skill based courses pertaining to Primary, high and higher secondary levels to prepare students with 21st challenges.