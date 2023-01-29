KP govt implementing energy saving decision of federal govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :In light of the Federal government decision regarding energy saving, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to implement the same steps by issuing directives to traders and markets owner to close business well before 8.30 pm.

In this connection, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has started implementing the federal government decision on energy saving and in the light of the said decision, the KP govt ordered to close all the markets in the province by 8:30 pm.

The wedding halls and restaurants will also be closed by 10.00 pm. The administrative officers of all the districts requested businessmen to cooperate accordingly.