KP Govt Implements Comprehensive Plan To Secure Parachinar Road

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Advisor to the chief minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has announced a series of robust measures by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure the safety and development of Parachinar Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Advisor to the chief minister, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif has announced a series of robust measures by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure the safety and development of Parachinar Road.

Among these initiatives is the establishment of a 399-member Special Police Force dedicated to maintaining security on the route.

Additional police checkpoints are also being set up in affected areas to strengthen security infrastructure.

To restore peace and progress in the region, the government has initiated the removal of bunkers and confiscation of illegal weapons.

A special FIA cell has been established to combat sectarian hatred by monitoring and shutting down divisive social media accounts.

“These actions aim to bring a sustainable and long-term resolution to the century-old conflict in the area,” Dr. Saif said.

He also highlighted that assessments are underway to determine the extent of human and financial losses suffered by the region.

In a bid to address the healthcare needs of the affected population, the chief minister’s helicopter has been deployed daily to transport patients to Peshawar and other locations. So far, nearly 500 individuals have been transferred for medical treatment.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is personally supervising all efforts. Officials are optimistic that a peace agreement between the conflicting parties will soon be finalized, paving the way for lasting stability in the region.

