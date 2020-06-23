UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Implements Smart Lockdown In 235 Areas: Ajmal Wazir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:50 PM

KP Govt implements smart lockdown in 235 areas: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir said smart lockdown had been implemented in 235 areas across the province to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Briefing the media in Information Cell at Civil Secretariat here Tuesday, the advisor said the number of Covid-19 infected people in all smart lockdown areas was 3,130, while 640,125 people had been confined to their houses in these areas, adding 2746 houses have been isolated in these affected areas.

Ajmal Wazir said patients suffering from coronavirus were currently under treatment in 241 hospitals of the province where all the facilities were available for them.

The advisor said fabricated rumors were being spread about lack of space in the hospitals but there was no truth in such rumors.

He said Lady Reading Hospital currently had a total of 75 ventilators out of which 44 ventilators were reserved for corona patients. 22 patients were currently under treatment on these vents, while 22 ventilators were empty, he added.

Similarly, 93 beds and 21 ventilators were reserved for corona patients out of which 78 beds and 15 ventilator were occupied by Corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital. He said 144 beds and 25 ventilators were reserved for corona patients in Hayatabad Medical Complex where 122 beds and 23 ventilators being occupied by corona patients.

Ajmal Wazir further said Prime Minister Imran Khan was consulting all the chief ministers and prime minister of Azad Kashmir in National Coordinating Committee meetings.

Regarding the details of passengers arriving from abroad, the advisor said since April, 14152 passengers had arrived at Peshawar Airport through 88 flights.

He said dead bodies of 58 Pakistanis who died in the Gulf countries had also been brought through Peshawar airport. He said that all the passengers coming and going through Peshawar airport were checked through thermal scanner.

