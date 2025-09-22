KP Govt Imposes 60-day Ban On Illegal Mining In Karak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enforced a 60-day ban on mining activities in Karak district to curb the rising incidents of illegal mining. The Home Department has imposed Section 144, prohibiting individuals and organizations from carrying out mining or gold exploration during this period.
According to an official statement, the decision aims to protect public lives, property, and the environment. Authorities noted that illegal mining not only causes severe environmental damage but also undermines law and order, with some cases linked to smuggling.
The Home Department warned that violators will face strict legal action under Section 188, including the confiscation of machinery and vehicles, fines, imprisonment, or both.
Officials reiterated that the step was taken to deter unlawful elements and safeguard the province’s mineral resources.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 168,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to host Int'l conference on integrative biosciences on Sept 232 minutes ago
-
KP govt imposes 60-day ban on illegal mining in Karak2 minutes ago
-
AARI to host annual wheat planning meeting on 23rd12 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive launched in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
Modi Govt exposed for barring Sikh pilgrims from Guru Nanak anniversary in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Urbanization, population growth push Pakistan’s solid waste to 48.5 million tons annually: EPA12 minutes ago
-
KP IGP appoints DPOs Lower Dir, Kohistan12 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held22 minutes ago
-
Female drug trafficker arrested22 minutes ago
-
Temporary steel bridge opened in Seetpur for public use32 minutes ago
-
ANF launches massive anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan to eradicate poppy cultivation32 minutes ago