KP govt imposes 60-day ban on illegal mining in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enforced a 60-day ban on mining activities in Karak district to curb the rising incidents of illegal mining. The Home Department has imposed Section 144, prohibiting individuals and organizations from carrying out mining or gold exploration during this period.

According to an official statement, the decision aims to protect public lives, property, and the environment. Authorities noted that illegal mining not only causes severe environmental damage but also undermines law and order, with some cases linked to smuggling.

The Home Department warned that violators will face strict legal action under Section 188, including the confiscation of machinery and vehicles, fines, imprisonment, or both.

Officials reiterated that the step was taken to deter unlawful elements and safeguard the province’s mineral resources.