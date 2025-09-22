Open Menu

KP Govt Imposes 60-day Ban On Illegal Mining In Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

KP govt imposes 60-day ban on illegal mining in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enforced a 60-day ban on mining activities in Karak district to curb the rising incidents of illegal mining. The Home Department has imposed Section 144, prohibiting individuals and organizations from carrying out mining or gold exploration during this period.

According to an official statement, the decision aims to protect public lives, property, and the environment. Authorities noted that illegal mining not only causes severe environmental damage but also undermines law and order, with some cases linked to smuggling.

The Home Department warned that violators will face strict legal action under Section 188, including the confiscation of machinery and vehicles, fines, imprisonment, or both.

Officials reiterated that the step was taken to deter unlawful elements and safeguard the province’s mineral resources.

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

58 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

3 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan