UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Imposes Ban On Aerial Firing, Display Of Arm On Eve Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 08:26 PM

KP govt imposes ban on aerial firing, display of arm on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province with the aim to avoid the possible loss of citizens lives due to aerial firing and to prevent any untoward law and order situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province with the aim to avoid the possible loss of citizens lives due to aerial firing and to prevent any untoward law and order situation.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the province to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has issued formal letters to this effect directing all the DCs and DPOs to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms in their respective jurisdictions, and to take strict actions against the violators of the ban.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has made an appeal to the general public to completely refrain from aerial firing on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued to this effect here, Mahmood Khan has said that aerial firing is a crime and a social evil which may cause someone's life and inflict lifelong sorrow to ones family.

He has urged upon the citizens to refrain from aerial firing and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order May Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs action against trade of illeg ..

Commissioner directs action against trade of illegal arms; sought dealers' coope ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Inam Memon greets Hamza Shahbaz on taking ..

Sharjeel Inam Memon greets Hamza Shahbaz on taking oath as CM Punjab

6 minutes ago
 DGPR inaugurates day care center

DGPR inaugurates day care center

6 minutes ago
 Group of 25 Civilians Evacuated From Azovstal Plan ..

Group of 25 Civilians Evacuated From Azovstal Plant in Mariupol on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 Friendly cricket match played between Administrato ..

Friendly cricket match played between Administrator Karachi XI and Chief Ministe ..

12 minutes ago
 Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with per ..

Marriyum thanks Almighty for blessing her with performing Umrah

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.