KP govt imposes ban on aerial firing, display of arm on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province with the aim to avoid the possible loss of citizens lives due to aerial firing and to prevent any untoward law and order situation.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all the Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the province to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat has issued formal letters to this effect directing all the DCs and DPOs to impose ban on aerial firing and display of arms in their respective jurisdictions, and to take strict actions against the violators of the ban.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has made an appeal to the general public to completely refrain from aerial firing on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued to this effect here, Mahmood Khan has said that aerial firing is a crime and a social evil which may cause someone's life and inflict lifelong sorrow to ones family.

He has urged upon the citizens to refrain from aerial firing and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized citizens.