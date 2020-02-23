UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Imposes Ban On Transfer Of Property In Two UCs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:20 PM

KP govt imposes ban on transfer of property in two UCs

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial government of KPK Sunday imposed a ban on the transfer of property in the two union councils of Khanpur and directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility report for Makhnial Development Authority (MDA).

According to the Revenue department notification,transfer of property in four Patwar circles of two UCs Muslim Abad and Barkot of Khanpur Tehsil those are adjacent to the Islamabad are totally ban till further orders.

The Patwar circles where the ban was imposed were Muslim Abad, Garam Thon, Kharian and Barkot.

According to the sources, the ban was imposed for the demarcation of government forest which spans over thousands of hector land and for establishing MDA.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khanpur Kharian Sunday Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

2 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.