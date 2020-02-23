KP govt imposes ban on transfer of property in two UCs

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial government of KPK Sunday imposed a ban on the transfer of property in the two union councils of Khanpur and directed authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility report for Makhnial Development Authority (MDA).

According to the Revenue department notification,transfer of property in four Patwar circles of two UCs Muslim Abad and Barkot of Khanpur Tehsil those are adjacent to the Islamabad are totally ban till further orders.

The Patwar circles where the ban was imposed were Muslim Abad, Garam Thon, Kharian and Barkot.

According to the sources, the ban was imposed for the demarcation of government forest which spans over thousands of hector land and for establishing MDA.