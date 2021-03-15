KP Govt imposes sanctions on different business; 50% staff to be allowed at offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :In the light of the decision of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday notified sanctions on different businesses in seven districts of the province with immediate effects and allowed 50 percent staff at public and private offices.

According to the notification, all business activities would be closed after 8pm in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Malakand and Swat however medical stores, clinics, hospitals, petrol pumps, bakeries, dairy shops, meat, fruit and vegetable shops, printing press, postal and courier series, workshops of agricultural machinery, oil depot, LPG outlet and filling plants would be exempted from the sanction.

Similarly, all Wedding halls, community centres, markets would be closed across the province, however events at open places with not more than 300 persons would be allowed.

The restaurants would only be allowed takeaway and dining would strictly be prohibited. Use of masks would be mandatory for every individual and at public transport.

All parks would be closed after 6pm while shrines, cinemas, sport activities would remain permanently closed till further order while industrial activities would be exempted from these sanctions.

District administration and police would ensure strict implementation of the corona SOPs and people would be urged to cooperate in curbing the spread of corona infection.

It said that KP Health Task Force would hold a review meeting on March 16 to recommend further action while keeping in view the current wave of corona infection.

The violators of Corona SOPs would be dealt strictly under the law, it warned.