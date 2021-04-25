KP govt imposes seven-day complete lockdown in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa government on Sunday announced one week complete lockdown in district Mardan after rising number of Coronavirus cases.

Special Assitant to Chief Minister, Kamran Bangash in a statement said that with Covid positivity ratio still above 40 percent, they were implementing a complete lockdown in Mardan.

"The situation will be closely monitored for future decisions and carve out a workable plan", he said.

He requested people to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and observe social distancing.

Earlier , provincial Minister Atif Khan along with members provincial assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Abdul Salam Afridi and Amir Farzand Khan announced seven days lockdown in Mardan while addressing a press conference at the Commissioner office.

They said complete lockdown decision was taken keeping in view deteriorating situation of coronavirus in Mardan.

The district administration decided that only food shops, medicine stores, petrol pumps would be opened.

All type of traffic would remain suspended and prayers would be offered in mosques with strict adherence to SOPs during lockdown.