KP Govt inaugurates Universal Health Insurance card in Hazara div

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhthunkhwa government Tuesday formally launched Universal Health Insurance Card in Hazara division to provide free of cost health facilities to the people as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Flanked by provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra, Advisor for Information Kamran Bangash the Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani inaugurated the scheme. MPAs Arshad Ayub, Nazir Abbasi, Babar Salim Swati, provincial secretary health Imtiaz Hussain, Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsud and local elders were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the speaker said that it was highly commendable step of the provincial government for the welfare of every poor citizens. He said health insurance card would be provided to each and every poor person of the province.

Criticizing the past governments, he said it was very unfortunate the previous governments totally ignored the poor people in health schemes, adding that PTI government ended discrimination in the system and now a poor person could also get millions of rupees treatment facility free of cost while utilizing health insurance card.

Mushtaq Ghani said that it was fulfillment of another promise of the provincial government for which the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his whole team including Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra deserve appreciation.

He said that under Universal Health Insurance project the people of Hazara division would get the card within 90 days while Sehat Insaf Card is also being provided to 6.5 million people of eight districts of Hazara division.

He said under SIC each family would be entitled for treatment upto one million at all designated hospitals in the province. The government has allocated Rs 18 billion for the project which would be increased next year, he added.

He lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan over the two different projects in health sector.

Speaking on the occasion the Health Minister said that PTI government doesn't need publicity of any project of public welfare therefore the project's name was proposed Universal Health Insurance so that it could not be made controversial in future.