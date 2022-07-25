UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Increases 15 Percent Risk Allowance For Uniformed Police Personnel

July 25, 2022

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enhanced risk allowance for uniformed police personnel from BPS 7 to 16 by 15 percent of the 2017 initial basic pay in pursuance of the decision of the provincial cabinet

A notification issued here by KP Finance Department, said that the risk allowance has been increased in lieu of the disparity reduction allowance with effect from July 1, 2022.

It said that the allowance of Constable BS07 has been increased from Rs 5,754 to 7400, Head Constable BPS 09 Rs 6227 to 8,000, Assistant Sub Inspector BS-11 Rs 6707 to 8600, Sub Inspector BPS 14 Rs 8020 to 10,300 and Inspector BPS 16 Rs 9878 to 12,700.

It further said that the conditions for grant of the enhanced risk allowance would remain the same as prescribed in para-2 of Finance Department letter dated April 30, 2009.

