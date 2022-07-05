KP Govt increases arms' licenses fee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has increased arms' license fees under its five-year renewal policy.

According to a notification issued here Tuesday by the KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the license fee for pistol, revolver and shotgun has been increased to Rs 10,000 for KP, and Rs 15,000 in the same category for all Pakistan.

All the previous KP licenses will be computerized for Rs 5,000 each under the policy, while the fee for all Pakistan licenses has been set at Rs 10,000.

Similarly, per cartridge fee has been jacked up to Rs 40, and an exchange of arms or ammunition charges is Rs 2,000. The new fee to obtain license for prohibited bores, including 222 and 223 is Rs 40,000.

The new rate for Individual Duplicate License (IDL) is Rs 1,500 while fee for renewal of IDL has been increased to Rs 3,000.

In case of transferring arms' business to another place the owner would submit Rs 100,000 while the fee for transfer of license is Rs 40,000.