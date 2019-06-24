KP Govt increases budget for education sector: Assembly told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday told the provincial assembly that the government has increased budget for education sector as compare to the outgoing year.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Akram Khan Durrani's point of order on shutting down of teachers' training centres and 84,000 vacant posts in the province, he said that the government is giving due priority to education sector and therefore increased the education budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

Regarding planned closing of some teachers' training centers , he said the government would give more capacity building trainings to teachers this year, adding that performance and expenditures of each centre would have to be checked.

He said the government was also paying attention to improve structures of schools and ensure free of cost education for each and every child of the province.

Referring to 84,000 vacant posts in the province, he said it is not the issue that vacancies have been advertised but appointments are yet to make, the real issue for the opposition should be that the government or government officials are not working properly.

Taimur said that if the opposition wants that the vacant posts be filled as per their desire or without observing merit then it is not possible until the PTI is in power.

He said the government could not be run as per the desire of opposition, adding the government would increase education budget every year and would bring maximum students from private schools to public schools by improving quality of education.

Earlier, the leader of opposition Akram Khan Durrani on his point of order said that a delegation of teachers has diverted his attention to a news item that the government is mulling to close 12 teachers' training centers out of total 23.

He said if the news item is true the opposition would strongly resist any such move and would stage protest against the decision along with teachers and students besides taking extreme step to close all schools in the province.

He further said that since last three years as many as 84,000 posts of different grades were lying vacant and the government didn't fill these posts despite tall claims of providing employment to youth.

The Opposition leader also warned to besiege Chief Minister and Finance Minister's Houses if the decision to close down teachers' training centers is not withdrawn and the vacant posts are not filled.

Responding the Minister said, opposition should avoid politics of 90s in the House, the government intends to make the province self sufficient and dependent.

Later, the Speaker interrupted the two members of the assembly and asked them to concentrate on budget debate instead of other issues.